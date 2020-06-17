EN
    Kazakh capital to open more infectious diseases hospitals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakh capital will open more infectious diseases hospitals,» head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova said.

    One of the provisional clinics for 200 beds will treat now coronavirus patients. A provisional clinic will open at the military hospital. Nowadays, 3,500 doctors and 8,000 nurses work at medical facilities. The city population numbers 1, 200,000.

    As earlier reported, a maternity clinic for women with coronavirus will also open in Nur-Sultan. She also stressed that the health situation worsened in the capital city with 150 new coronavirus cases recorded for the 3rd day in row.


