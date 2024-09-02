EN
    Kazakh capital to open National AI Center in 2025

    Photo credit: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay

    Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the President of Kazakhstan tasked to actively introduce the AI technology to the e-government platform, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan should enhance the results achieved in the sphere of digitalization. It is crucial to actively introduce the AI technology to the e-government platform. Kazakhstan should become a country that widely uses AI and develops digital technologies. It is a priority task of the Kazakhstan Government, the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to launch the National Artificial Intelligence Center in 2025 in Astana for pupils, students, researchers and businessmen.

