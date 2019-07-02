Kazakh capital to open SMART classes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The local military authorities and education department of the Kazakh capital set to work on opening SMART classes at secondary schools of the city, the Nur-Sultan administration's official website reads.

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward that idea at the expanded board meeting of the Defense Ministry.



"It is essential to bring up future military engineers, IT specialists, robot technicians and AI specialists, the so-called SMART generation, as part of military training and patriotic upbringing," Tokayev said.



The President suggested opening SMART-SARBAZ classes, first of all, at the specialized physics and mathematics schools.



The SMART classes are expected to start their work this year.