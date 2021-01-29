Kazakh capital to plant 120,000 trees and shrubs this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital plans to plant 120,000 trees and shrubs this year, Kazinform reports.

The city is being developed under the Nur-Sultan-convenient city master plan concept. More trees will be planted in the parks, squares, boulevards, on the Kazakh Yeli Square, in the territory of Palace of Peace and Accord, Schoolchildren’s Palace, airport, railway station, shopping malls, etc. Some 120,000 trees and shrubs will be planted at large, above 450,000 in city’s the green belt.

He also noted that the pandemic showed how important it is to take care of yourself and stay active. The medical workers, teachers, rescuers and others work in the frontline fighting against coronavirus. It is planned to open theme squares and name them after our teachers, doctors and rescuers.