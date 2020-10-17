Kazakh capital to plant 80,000 plants this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM About 80,000 trees and shrubs will be planted this year in Nur-Sultan as a whole, the city administration’s official website reads.

It is planned to plant 23,623 more trees and 12,500 ML of green fence in the city. 4,000 trees will be planted in Almaty district, 2,000 in Saryarka and 10,000 in Yessil districts, 2,500 in Baikonur district. 17,337 of them were planted already. The rest will be planted by the yearend.

As of today 56,000 green plants have been already planted.