EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:00, 24 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to re-open cinemas Dec 26

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the decree of chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva movie theatres will re-open on December 26 with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules, the city administration’s press service reports.

    It is allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. In case of violation of quarantine restrictions their operations will be suspended.

    Besides, on the eve of the holidays restaurants, cafes, bars and canteens will work until 00:00. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also allowed to work all around the clock starting from December 25.

    It is still prohibited to hold mass sports events, New Year parties, etc.


    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!