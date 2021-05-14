EN
    08:52, 14 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to suspend public transport on May 16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This Sunday, May 16, public transport operations will be suspended in Nur-Sultan, the City Transportations Systems reports.

    All the buses will be disinfected on Sunday according to the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of the city.

    People must wear face masks while traveling on city and commuter buses. Passengers should use transport cards to pay for their bus fares or pay by scanning QR codes.


