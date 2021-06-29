EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:05, 29 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital to toughen COVID-19 quarantine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan «On toughening restrictive and quarantine regulations in the city» was issued, Kazinform reports.

    The chief sanitary doctor bans any mass cultural events indoors, but for online events, suspends operations of all outdoor rides in the parks. Cinema halls, theatres participating in the Ashyq project are allowed to work with 30% of seats occupied on weekdays and weekends from 10:00 a.m. until 00:00. All sanitary requirements should be strictly observed.

    The new decree takes effect at 00:00 July 2, 2021.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Regions Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!