Kazakh capital to welcome Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Nur-Sultan will host the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council dated to the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev's idea on Eurasian integration and 5th anniversary of signing of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty, Kazinform reports.

Attending the events will be First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.



President of Moldova Igor Dodon will participate in the events of the Head of State of the EAEU observe-country. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is also expected to take part as a honorary guest.



The agenda will mainly focus on the most pressing issues, prospects of the EAEU development, digital agenda, and EAEU's macroeconomic policy for 2019-2020.



Following results of the summit the heads of state of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council member states will adopt the joint statement of the 5th anniversary of the EAEU Treaty and ink a number of international documents.