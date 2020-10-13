Kazakh capital toughens quarantine measures since Oct 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital is set to toughen quarantine measures since October 14 this year due to COVID-19 infection risk increase and surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

No less than 60% of local executive bodies and quasi state sector will switch to remote working regime.

Cafes, restaurants, bars and other catering facilities are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Public transport service will be suspended on Sundays for disinfection works.