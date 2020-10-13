EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:54, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital toughens quarantine measures since Oct 14

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital is set to toughen quarantine measures since October 14 this year due to COVID-19 infection risk increase and surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor Altai Kulginov said.

    No less than 60% of local executive bodies and quasi state sector will switch to remote working regime.

    Cafes, restaurants, bars and other catering facilities are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

    Public transport service will be suspended on Sundays for disinfection works.


    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!