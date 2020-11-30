EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:41, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh capital unveils new eco school

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new three-storey school opened its doors in Nur-Sultan on the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Mayor’s Instagram reads.

    The school will teach eco culture classes, hold various seminars on right solid waste sorting, environmental friendliness, etc. There will be a school garden to let children grow plants and learn how to appreciate other people’s work.

    Notably, 6 schools were built in Nur-Sultan last year , this year 12 schools will be unveiled totally by the year-end.


    Tags:
    Astana Education Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!