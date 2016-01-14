Kazakh cardiologists and neurologists participated in 1st Structural Heart Congress

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The inaugural Structural Heart Congress hosted more than 100 of Kazakhstan's top healthcare professionals including cardiologist, neurologist and ultrasound technicians to attend lectures and Masters classes given by internationally renowned interventional cardiologists, neurosurgeons and scientists. The Congress focused its inaugural meeting on the effects of Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) -- which is associated with several significant disease states including cryptogenic stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIA), severe migraine, chronic fatigue syndrome, and complications of spontaneous sub-arachnoid hemorrhage.

The National Scientific Cardio Surgery Center in Astana hosted these renowned international physicians and scientists from Germany, the UK, Sweden and the United States. The First International Structural Heart Congress (SHC) was co-sponsored by HeartStitch®, Inc. -- a medical device company leading the way in technology development for structural heart disease -- and in association with Nazarbayev University School of Medicine.

The Congress was held across three days beginning on Thursday, December 10th, with Saule Kadirova successfully performing 2 PFO closures using the NobleStitchTM EL suture technology developed by Prof. Anthony Nobles. Dr. Michael Mullen and Dr. Niels Erik-Nielsen assisted in the successful cases, which were recorded for presentation on Saturday the 12th as part of the congress program. On Friday the 11th of December, the participants were shown the first results ever published at a congress of the correlation between PFO and stroke in patients suffering from spontaneous sub-arachnoid hemorrhage, presented by Prof. Dr. Jan-Peter Warnke, Chief of Neurosurgery at Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau, Germany. This was followed by lectures on patient selection, as well as complications and new technologies in PFO closure.

Dr. Michael Mullen of St. Bart's Hospital, London, Dr. Niels Erik-Nielsen of the University Hospital in Linkoping, Sweden, and Dr. Saule Kadirova of the National Cardiac Research Center in Astana presented their experiences with the NobleStitchTM EL in patients. Professor Anthony Nobles, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the West Sachsen Hochschule, Zwickau -- also HeartStitch® CEO and founder -- shared how this ground-breaking technology developed by Nobles Medical Technologies II works when compared with other available therapeutic options.

"After an exciting experience of successful cases performed in Astana over the last year, HeartStitch®, Inc., Nazarbayev University, and the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center joined forces to hold this event. We achieved multiple goals: training neurologists to identify and test patients for PFO; training interventional cardiologists on how to perform the procedure; and training ultrasound technicians on the available tests used in PFO diagnoses and assessment -- all this creating networks of fully trained and qualified providers who can help improve the life of many patients across the country," Prof. Nobles commented.

"The tremendous response from all over Kazakhstan to attend this successful congress affirmed our commitment and collaboration with HeartStitch® to bring the world's latest medical technologies and innovations to help our patients, and enrich the academic experience of our staff and students," said Professor Massimo Pignatelli, Dean of Nazarbayev University School of Medicine.

The Congress closed with a gala dinner -- and a keynote by Shigeo Katsu, Rektor of Nazarbayev University -- during which he gave his support and commitment to the collaboration in a moving speech to the participants and staff.

Source https://www.kazakhembus.com/