EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 24 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh CEC chairman is under quarantine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine,» his deputy Konstantin Petrov said.

    «There are 6 members of the Central Election Commission present today at the meeting on holding direct elections of rural governors. Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Berik Imashev is under quarantine because he has been in contact with a person who has COVID-19,» he added.

    He also noted that Berik Imashev has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He was tested negative for coronavirus infection. The CEC chairman feels good, has no coronavirus symptoms. He is working from home now.


    Tags:
    Elections Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!