TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:53, 24 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh CEC registers 125 int'l observers more

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has accredited 125 international observers more. The corresponding decree was adopted at the meeting of the Commission.


    109 observers from five international organizations such as CIS, CIS IPA, OSCE/ODIHR, and OIC, 16 observers from 8 foreign countries, namely, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Malaysia, Moldova, Latvia, Russian Federation and Turkey, member of the CEC Zauresh Baimoldina said.

    As of today 123 observers were recommended for accreditation at large.

    Accreditation of the observers of foreign countries and international organizations is open until 06:00 p.m. June 3, 2019.

    As of May 24, the number of observers of international organizations and foreign states to monitor elections reaches 248.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
