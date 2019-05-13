Kazakh CEC registers 67 int'l election observers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered 67 international observers so far to monitor snap presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry recommended 22 long-term observers, members of the OSCE/ODIHR Observation Mission, for accreditation.



"On May 6 the CEC accredited 45 observers from various international organizations, CIS, OSCE/ODIHR, CIS IPA and OIC. 22 international observers have been accredited today," member of the CEC Zauresh Baimoldina said.

The CEC will accredit international observers until 18:00 p.m. June 3, 2019.