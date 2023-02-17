Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva gives master class in Zhanaozen

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Two-time world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva gave a master class at the Pupils' Art House revealing the tricks of chess, Kazinform cites the press service of Mangistau region's administration office.

Bibisara was behind the idea to share her experience with beginner chess players, says the regional chess federation's executive director Fatima Yelbayeva.

«The event's aim was to make pupils interested in chess, systemize their knowledge and skills, as well as motivate them for new achievements,» she added.

Bibisara Assaubayeva, 18, won the World Blitz Chess Championships for the second consecutive time.

Photo: t.me/mangystau_press