Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva wins international FIDE online tournament

Bibisara Assaubayeva has won the 21st Swiss Queens Wednesday, hosted on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Arena platform, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In 2024, the FIDE celebrates its centenary anniversary. As part of the celebrations throughout the year, FIDE is planning numerous activities, including chess festivals, exhibitions displaying historical archives, documents and chess memorabilia, tournaments organized around the world, and more. One of these is the Swiss Queens Wednesday series of weekly online tournaments.

Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva, two-time FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship 2021-2022, defeated two Russians, Anastasia Bodnaruk and Valentina Gunina, with a score of 9.5 out of 11. She outperformed her competitors by one point.