TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:10, 09 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh chess player reaches 1/8 finals of Women's World Championship

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalikhas has qualified for the 1/8 finals of the 2018 FIDE Women's World Chess Championship hosted by Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation informs on social media.

    It has been the 2nd round of the Women's World Chess Championship, which found the world's 16 strongest female players.

    Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik outplayed Chinese Zhao Xue in a tie-break scoring 2-0. Therefore, she secured a berth in the 3rd round of the championship. For the first time in Kazakhstan's chess history, a player of the country has reached the 1/8 finals of the World Chess Championship.

    Another Kazakh player Dinara Saduakassova also demonstrated a brilliant game. In the second round, she tied two classical games vs. former world chess champion Antoaneta Stefanova of Bulgaria. And only in the rapid event, Dinara lost to the Bulgarian player by a score of 1½-½.

    It is to be recalled that the Women's World Chess Championship in Khanty-Mansiysk gathered 64 best players from all over the world.

     

    Sport
