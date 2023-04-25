EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:58, 25 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik gets married

    None
    Фото: instagram.com/zhansaya_abdumalik
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik got married, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She posted pictures from her wedding party on her Instagram account. «Forever yours, forever mine,» a caption reads.

    Friends and relatives, as well as fans congratulate Zhansaya.

    Kazakhstan Chess Federation also congratulated the athlete on her wedding.

    «Today the pride of the national chess world - grandmaster Zhansaya Abudmalik got married. We wish the young family happiness and well-being!» the Federation posted in Instagram.

    As it became known, Zhansaya’s husband is 34-year-old Nurakhmet Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLP Kazakhmys.


    Tags:
    Chess Kazakhstan Celebrities Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!