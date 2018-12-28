Kazakh chess players complete round 4 with nine wins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdumalik have defeated their rivals from Russia, Mongolia, Greece and Germany in three rounds at the World Rapid, Blitz Championships underway in Saint Petersburg.

In the fourth round in the rapid tournament the girls playing with each other drew a tie - 0,5:0,5.



Another Kazakh female chess player Guliskhan Nakhbayeva in the first round lost to Anna Muzychuk, though crashed her rivals in the following rounds picking thus three wins.



As a result, Kazakh chess players complete the round 4 with nine wins and one loss.



Men's team also achieved good results in the five rounds of the Rapid Chess Championship.





Photo credit: wrbc2018.com