EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 29 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh chess players win eight medals at World Schools Championship

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani chess players brought three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals from the 2019 World Schools Chess Championship in Antalya, Turkey. 392 chess players of 33 countries competed in the tournament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Khanzada Amanzhol, Elnaz Kaliakhmet, and Nazerke Nurgali struck gold in U-7, U-9, and U-15 categories, respectively. Alisher Abdsattar (U-7) and Edgar Mamedov (U-9) became silver winners. Bronze medals went to Rayana Zhumagali (U-9), Dinmukhamed Tulendinov (U-9), and Aisha Zakirova (U-11).

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!