Kazakh chess prodigy dreams of becoming grandmaster by the age of 12

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstan’s Chess Championship classical, rapid and blitz categories among schoolchildren came to an end in Almaty city on Friday, January 17, Kazinform reports.

The championship brought together 872 participant, girls and boys, in seven age categories.

Alisher Abdsattar (pictured) hailing from Almaty-based club Shatranj hauled gold in classical and rapid as well as silver in blitz chess.

Despite the fact that Alisher is only seven years old, he has already collected silver at the Asian Chess Championship and will represent Kazakhstan at the 2020 World Chess Championships.

Alisher’s mentors are adamant that the Kazakhstani prodigy will beat the record set by Javokhir Sindarov who became the second-youngest grandmaster in history at the age of 12.