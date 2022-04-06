Kazakh chess prodigy enters Guinness Book of Records as youngest female world champion in blitz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva was listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest female chess player to win the World Blitz Chess Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Guinness World Records for winning the World Chess Championship, which took place in Poland in December 2021. Bibisara Assaubayeva was awarded a certificate as the youngest world champion among women in blitz,» Liana Tanzharikova, mother of the young chess player, shared on Instagram.

The Kazakhstan Chess Federation also sent its congratulations to Bibisara Assaubayeva on her achievement.

«It is worth noting that for the first time in history the Kazakh chess player enters the Guinness Book of Records for achievements in chess. Certainly, this record is a result of huge work and great motivation for the upcoming generation. We wish her further success in sports and realization of the plans set,» reads the congratulatory letter of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation



