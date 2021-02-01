Kazakh Chief Medical Officer on the availability of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Kiyasov, chief medical officer of Kazakhstan, touched upon the availability of US-made Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Kiyasov, Kazakhstan may be getting hold of coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer, pharmaceutical company, starting from the second half of 2021. In his words, the company is facing shortages of the vaccines around the globe making the implementation of its obligations before many countries questionable.

He also reminded of preliminary agreements and a memorandum signed between Kazakhstan and Pfizer.

In his speech, he noted that the country must use the existing means, adding that an early vaccination campaign will result in a wider coverage.

Today, 1 February 2021, Kazakhstan has kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Yerlan Kiyasov, chief medical officer of the country, and Azhar Giniyat, Health Deputy Minister, among the first to be inoculated.

According to the plan, the vaccination campaign will continue through 2021 covering up to 6 million people. It will be carried out in stages.