Kazakh children dazzle London with traditional attire

A celebration honouring national attire took place in London. On the eve of International Children's Day, young children took to the stage, showcasing their rich cultural heritage to an international audience at the ‘My Cultural Style' Children's Fashion Show. Alongside children from Mauritius, Japan, and Dominica, Kazakh kids also highlighted their national heritage through fashion, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Sayaka Taki from Japan and her two daughters are participating in the the ‘My Cultural Style' Children's Fashion Show. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

Japanese Sayaka Taki has been instilling her traditions in her two young children since they were born. For the event, her daughters wore yukatas. The term "yukata" is translated from Japanese as "a garment worn after bathing". Made from cotton, this outfit is suitable for wearing at home, outdoors, and even at festivals during hot weather.

"My children themselves wanted to participate in this event. They wanted to showcase Japanese culture. Personally, I have been living in the UK for 15 years. During this time, we have been introducing our customs and traditions to the local community," said Sayaka Taki.

Granddaughters of Dominican-born Deirdre Etienne-Clarke are wearing traditional outfit called Wob Dwiyet for ‘My Cultural Style' Children's Fashion Show. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

Dominican-born Deirdre Etienne-Clarke moved to the UK at the age of 10. Now retired, she is raising her grandchildren. Deirdre explained that the traditional outfit called Wob Dwiyet is typically worn during feast days. The dress features a traditional pattern known as "мadras". Its name is derived from the madras cloth, a fabric used in the costume. Despite the long history of the Commonwealth of Dominica being a colony of both the United Kingdom and France, the people have preserved their national identity.

"It is very important to teach our traditions to the younger generation because they were born here, not in Dominica. They should know where their ancestors came from. We are proud of our national values. My grandchildren know a few words in our native language, but unfortunately, they cannot speak it fluently," said Deirdre Etienne-Clarke.

The majority of participants at the event were Kazakh children. Their parents are representatives of the Kazakh culture centre of the UK and fellow countrymen temporarily living in London for work. The girls wore traditional outfits and saukele, adorned with jewelry, while the boys wore taqiya and shapan. They introduced themselves in English before walking in front of the international audience and photographers.

Kazakh boy wearing taqiya, traditional headwear. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

11-year-old Kaussar Galymzhankyzy represents Kazakhstan at 'My Cultural Style' Children's Fashion Show. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

"It is a great honour for me to participate on behalf of Kazakhstan. I hope more foreigners get to know about our country. I wish for Kazakhstan to become a nation widely recognized in the world," said 11-year-old Kazakh participant Kaussar Galymzhankyzy.

The aim of the show is to unite representatives of various nationalities living in London, providing them an opportunity to showcase their rich cultures and to inform local residents about different peoples living here, say the organisers. This cultural festival, held for the third consecutive year, featured participants from 17 different nationalities.

Candy Ellie Graham, founder of the Cultural Style Week Expo. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

"Kazakh children are very active. I admire their confidence and patriotism. It's important for children growing up abroad to learn about their national heritage. I am from Nigeria, and my husband is Jamaican. We always teach our child about our traditions," said Candy Ellie Graham, founder of the Cultural Style Week Expo.

The show organisers aim to expand their reach in the future. They plan to go beyond the UK and hold festivals in other countries, bringing together children from various cultures around the world.

Representatives of the Kazakh Culture Centre in London. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

Children representing 17 nationalities participated in the 'My Cultural Style' Children's Fashion Show in London. Photo credit: Galymzhan Karamanuly/Kazinform

By Galymzhan Karamanuly