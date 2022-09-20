Kazakh children’s art exhibition held in Austria

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The paintings and art work of Kazakh children were presented for the first time in Vienna under the «One world. New generation» week of cultural events. The participants from Kazakhstan, 12-17 y.o. ten children, are the winners of two republican drawing competition among kids – «Animals are my friends» and «My green planet», who arrived in Europe with support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria and «Edustream» Educational Center, MFA press service informs.

The competitions «Animals are my friends» and «My green planet» took place in 2020 under the curatorship of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The idea of the contest belongs to Aruzhan Sain.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria Kairat Umarov and Head of the UN office in Vienna Ghada Wali, the members of the Austrian Parliament, ambassadors, the leadership of the OSCE, Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in the federal lands of Austria, the mayoral office of Vienna, and city’s education representatives attended the grand opening of the exhibition in Vienna.

«We do believe that the voices of our children are heard. And their ideas will help adults to preserve the Planet», says Aruzhan Sain, Kazakh Ombudsman for Children’s Rights.

Head of «Edustream» Natalya Mukhamedzhanova conveyed the primary meaning of the visit of young artists to Vienna – the headquarters of the OSCE and numerous UN organizations – with the words: «The children of Kazakhstan came with a message of peace».

The works of young artists highly appraised by Wali, who urged the guests to listen to the children’s call about environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources: «Children are our future, and we need to do everything in our hands to make this future bright».

Sain also attended a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in her capacity as Ombudsman, where she spoke about the steps Kazakhstan is taking to ensure the children’s rights in Kazakhstan and the policy of its leadership to create favorable conditions for the development and education of younger generation.

A busy program of the young artists in Vienna included an exhibition at the Cultural Center under the patronage of UNESCO. This exhibition also presented the works by students of special boarding schools of the West Kazakhstan region and the «Ayalagan Alakan» charitable public foundation.

The visit of the young Kazakh artists to Vienna and their participation in various events allowed introducing the Austrian representatives, the international offices and public with the vision of children towards protecting the environment depicted in colorful and original paintings. A warm welcome and cordial reception by the visitors show the message was heard.

Photo: gov.kz











