Kazakh Children’s Ombudsman visits Belgium, study children’s support programs

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Aruzhan Sain, the Kazakh Children’s Ombudsman, paid a visit to Belgium to study its best practices in work with children with limited health capacities, social children’s support programs and their families, organizing integrated and inclusive education.

Her visit was organized with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium.

As part of the trip Aruzhan Sain met with chairwoman of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child of Belgium Karen Van Laethem, visited the Wallione Agency for a Quality Life (AViQ), and Institute for Child & Family Development (IDEF). She got acquainted with the Belgian system of psychological, medical and social and support of children with disabilities.

Aruzhan Sain also visited the IRAHM in Brussels to get acquainted with the children’s rehabilitation programs.