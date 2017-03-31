Kazakh-China pipeline pumps 100 million tons of oil
The pipeline is owned by Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, a jointly-controlled company of KazTransOil and Chinese CNODC.
The first startup complex of Atasu-Alashankou pipeline was commissioned in 2006; construction was fully completed in 2008. At the first stage of operation the pipeline has a capacity of 10 million tons per year, trend.az reports.
In 2013 two pumping stations - No8 and No10 were launched on the pipeline which allowed increasing its capacity to 20 million tons per year.
Since 2014 Atasu-Alashankou pumps Russian oil along with Kazakh oil. The agreement between KazTransOil and Rosneft envisaged pumping of 7 million tons of Russian oil per year through this pipeline. In late Dec. 2016 the companies agreed to increase Russian oil pumping to 10 million tons per year since 2017.