EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:27, 31 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-China pipeline pumps 100 million tons of oil

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atasu-Alashankou pipeline running from Kazakhstan to China pumped the 100 millionth ton of oil on March 31, Kazakh National company KazTransOil said in a message.

    The pipeline is owned by Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP, a jointly-controlled company of KazTransOil and Chinese CNODC.

    The first startup complex of Atasu-Alashankou pipeline was commissioned in 2006; construction was fully completed in 2008. At the first stage of operation the pipeline has a capacity of 10 million tons per year, trend.az reports.

    In 2013 two pumping stations - No8 and No10 were launched on the pipeline which allowed increasing its capacity to 20 million tons per year.

    Since 2014 Atasu-Alashankou pumps Russian oil along with Kazakh oil. The agreement between KazTransOil and Rosneft envisaged pumping of 7 million tons of Russian oil per year through this pipeline. In late Dec. 2016 the companies agreed to increase Russian oil pumping to 10 million tons per year since 2017.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!