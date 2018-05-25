Kazakh-Chinese center names directions for co-op with Azerbaijani businesses

BAKU. KAZINFORM A delegation of the International Centre for Boundary Cooperation "Khorgos" (ICBC), Kazakhstan can visit Azerbaijan before the end of 2018 to establish trade and economic relations, ICBC's President Kaharman Jazin told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Azerbaijani Confederation of Entrepreneurs. We received an invitation from AZPROMO to visit Azerbaijan and hope that this meeting will be held this year," Jazin said.

He voiced confidence in real possibility of establishing economic and trade ties and invited Azerbaijani businessmen to visit the Khorgos ICBC, Trend reports.

"Today, Azerbaijan holds leading positions among the CIS countries regarding provision itself with essential food products, and actively delivers them to Kazakhstan. I can say that I do not know anything more delicious than Azerbaijani pomegranates. Therefore we are ready to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in export of products, trade and tourism," he said.

The ICBC is a unique project of two states - Kazakhstan and China. It is the center of trade, economic, tourism and investment cooperation. It consists of the Kazakh and Chinese parts located on the bordering adjacent territories of the two states and is connected by a special passage through the state border.

Jazin said that presently, 15 investment companies are building 35 objects in the main territory of the center with a total area of 748,000 square meters, with a capital investment of 438.9 billion tenges. In addition, working projects are being developed regarding five investment facilities with a total area of 33,800 square meters, the contracts for which were signed in 2018.

Construction of these facilities will begin in early summer. The value of investments is 12.3 billion tenge. In particular, the projects with a total area of 2,500 square meters of Russia's Chelyabinsk region will be implemented. They are planned to be completed by September this year.

Earlier, three terminal zone facilities and two trading houses of the "Samruk Central Square" investment object were commissioned.

In the near future, the Huang Shyngys trading house and the Victoria City shopping and entertainment complex will also be opened in the ICBC. It is expected that 20 objects with an area of 400-30,000 square meters will be commissioned in the Kazakh part of the ICBC by the end of 2018.