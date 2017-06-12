Kazakh-Chinese dam to protect ICBC Khorgos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chukurbulak mudflow control dam Kazakhstan and China are building on the Khorgos River will allow intercepting mudflows up to 9.8 million cubic meters, the press service of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As previously reported, the agreement was signed on June 8, 2017, in Akorda by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yuri Ilyin and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi in the presence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.