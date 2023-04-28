Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov has met with National Defense Minister of China Li Shangfu, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperaion of Kazakhstan and China.

Ruslan Zhaksylykov arrived in New Delhi to participate in the regular meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Earlier, he met Minister of Defense of India Shri Rajnath Singh for discussing the state and prospects of the bilateral military cooperation, the press office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.