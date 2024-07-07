EN
    10:21, 07 July 2024

    Kazakh-Chinese duo advances at 2024 Wimbledon women's doubles

    Anna Danilina
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina played her second doubles match at 2024 Wimbledon, Kazinform News Agency learned from the national tennis federation.

    In a duo with Xu Yifan from China, Danilina faced American tandem Cori Gauff/Jessica Pegula and won in two sets 2:6, 6:7. The match lasted for one hour and 23 minutes.

    28-year-old Danilina holds 52nd line in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) ranking in doubles, which is the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players. Gauff is 11th, and Pegula stands 53rd.

