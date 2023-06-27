EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 27 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Chinese duo advances in Eastbourne

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Chinese Yifan Xu strolled into the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain after defeating a Japanese duo, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

    In the opening-round match the Kazakh-Chinese tandem eliminated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets 7-5, 7-5.

    In the quarterfinal Danilina and Yifan Xu will face the winners of American Desirae Krawczyk and Dutch Demi Schuurs vs Mexican Giuliana Olmos and American Asia Muhammad encounter.

    Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva paired with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova crashed out of the women’s doubles event after suffering defeat from American tandem Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!