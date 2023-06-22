Kazakh-Chinese duo propels to WTA tournament quarterfinal in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with 4th-seeded Chinese Yifan Xu have reached the quarterfinals of the Bett1open, presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Chinese duo eliminated German Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in one hour three minutes.

Anna Danilina and Yifan Xu will clash with Czech tandem Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinal match.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $780,000.