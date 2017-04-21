Kazakh, Chinese FM discuss using transboundary waters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and China - Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Wang Yi - signed a three-year cooperation roadmap between the two countries' ministries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We have discussed cooperation in political and trade-economic spheres, including use of transboundary waters and interaction in consular affairs. We have also discussed the preparation for the oncoming SCO Summit scheduled for June 8-9 in Astana and the outcomes of the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting,” said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

Following the talks, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Chinese MFAs for 2017-2019 which, as K.Abdrakhmanov noted, will become some kind of a road map of our interaction for the upcoming three-year period.

“As per the memorandum, we have agreed to hold regular meetings and consultations on relevant issues of the Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation and international affairs, including within Kazakhstan’s non-permanent membership in the UN in 2017-2018,” he noted.

The ministers agreed also to maintain close contacts between the Kazakh, Chinese consular institutions in order to ensure security, protection of rights and interests of individuals and legal entities of one side in the territory of the country of another side.