Kazakh, Chinese FMs meet in Almaty to discuss bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Almaty.

According to the Kazakh MFA's press service, the Chinese Foreign Minister will visit Almaty and Bishkek on his way to Tashkent to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting scheduled to be held on May 23-24.

During the meeting, the sides discussed in details the issues of development of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in various spheres.

Utmost attention was paid to the upcoming visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China to partake in the G20 Summit and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang's visit to Kazakhstan.

Erlan Idrissov and Wang Yi talked overthe cooperation in the sphere of tourism, rational use of trans-border rivers and strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Additionally, the sides touched upon the pressing global and regional issues, including situation in Afghanistan and Syria, international terrorism and religious extremism and agreed to step up interaction within the framework of such organizations as the UN, the CICA, and the SCO.

