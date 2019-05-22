Kazakh, Chinese FMs meet in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov has met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bishkek, on the threshold of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ministerial Meeting, Kazinform learnt from the MFA's press service.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres as well as interaction within multilateral structures.



The Kazakh FM noted the importance of successful visit of the First President of Kazakhstan - The Leader of the Nation to Beijing on 25-28 April during which he took part in the II Belt and Road International Cooperation Forum.



Wang Yi thanked the Kazakh side for successful organization of the visit of Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to Kazakhstan, his participation in the II Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum and XII Astana Economic Forum on May 14-16 in Nur-Sultan.



He also wished Kazakhstan to hold successful presidential elections.



Wang Yi said China is interested in close interaction with Kazakhstan on a wide range of issues, in effective coordination within such international structures of SCO, CICA.





The two ministers pointed out mutual support of the two countries' initiatives in the SCO, such as the establishment of the SCO Development Bank, increasing the share of reciprocal payments in national currencies, using transit and transport potential etc.





The sides agreed to continue regular contacts and ensure support in the issues representing mutual interest.

