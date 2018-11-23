Kazakh, Chinese intergovernmental talks held in Beijing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of the official visit to Beijing , Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, primeminister.kz informs.

The sides discussed the progress in implementation of the high-level agreements.

Besides, the meeting discussed further strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations in trade and economic, transport and logistics, infrastructure, industrial and innovative development areas as well as export of domestic agricultural products.

The sides outlined the prospects for expanding cooperation in investment, digitalization, industry, metallurgy and mechanical engineering, energy and tourism sectors.

The PMs discussed also the possibility of boosting transcontinental container traffic, namely along the Great Silk Road.

At the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev invited Chinese business to actively work with the Astana International Financial Center and to join the country’s privatization program.