EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:10, 23 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Chinese intergovernmental talks held in Beijing

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of the official visit to Beijing , Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, primeminister.kz informs.

    The sides discussed the progress in  implementation of the high-level agreements.

    Besides, the meeting discussed further strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations in trade and economic, transport and logistics, infrastructure, industrial and innovative development areas as well as export of domestic agricultural products.

    The sides outlined the prospects for expanding cooperation in investment, digitalization, industry, metallurgy and mechanical engineering, energy and tourism sectors.

    The PMs discussed also the possibility of boosting transcontinental container traffic, namely along the Great Silk Road.

    At the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev invited Chinese business to actively work with the Astana International Financial Center and to join the country’s privatization program.

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!