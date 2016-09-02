Kazakh, Chinese leaders met in Hangzhou, several documents signed

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Hangzhou.

Four agreements were signed at the meeting:



• The Protocol of Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on Establishment of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee as of May 17, 2004. The document was signed by both countries foreign ministers Erlan Idrissov and Wang Yi.



• Cooperation Plan on Integration of Nurly Zhol program and Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. Those signing the Plan were Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev and Chairman of the State Committee for Development and Reforms of China Xu Shaoshi.



• The Protocol of Quarantine and Health Requirements to Horses to be Exported from Kazakhstan to China between Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan and China General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ). The document was signed by Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva and Chief of the AQSIQ Zhi Shuping.



• The Protocol of Phytosanitary requirements to the Export of Soybeans from Kazakhstan to China between Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan and China General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ). The document was signed by Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva and Chief of the AQSIQ Zhi Shuping.



Recall that N.Nazarbayev came on Thursday to Hangzhou at the invitation of Xi Jinping to partake in the G20 Summit scheduled for September 4-5. The Head of State is also expected to meet with the heads of foreign delegations arriving to the Summit.