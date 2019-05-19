Kazakh-Chinese mass media forum to be held in Nur-Sultan

NANJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Chinese mass media will hold a forum this year in Nur-Sultan with the participation of the two countries' think tanks, Kazinform learnt from Gulnar Shaimergenova, Director of China Studies Center.

"This year, under the auspices of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, China Studies Center plans to organize the First Forum of Kazakh and Chinese Mass Media where the two countries' think tanks will be invited. Together with People's Daily Online we could also organize an international forum of think tanks and mass media in Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan , where One Belt, One Road initiative was outlined 6 years ago. The participants of the oncoming event will discuss the issues of development of Central Asia as an important component of the modern Silk Road," Gulnar Shaimergenova said taking the floor at the Mass Media Cooperation Forum in Nanjing held under BRI project.



According to her, insufficient information and expert support of the major part of the Silk Road countries' population, the cooperation under this initiative is clear for governmental officials and business representatives only.



"The population of at least Central Asian countries lacks information about the projects related to the revival of the Great Silk Road and does not always understand the strategic importance and benefits of this largest project of the 21st century," she highlighted.



She reminded that think tanks generate new ideas and knowledge while mass media disseminate them to the society, business and government.



"The leaders of think tanks should not forget to send their new analytical materials to mass media and invite journalists to their events. In turn, editors-in-chief of mass media should always remember that the think tanks serve as a beneficial source of new knowledge and interesting news required by the society," she concluded.



Representatives of academic circles of Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, France, South Korea, international news agencies such as Kazinform, Russia Today, South Korea's AJU News Corporation, AJU News Corporation, Myanmar's AJU News Corporation, Mongolia's Mongolian News, Tajikistan's Varzish TV, , Azerbaijan's The First News as well as China's People's Daily Online, China Daily, CGTN, Xinhua and China News Service participated in the Mass Media and Think Tanks Cooperation Forum in Nanjing.