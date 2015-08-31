Kazakh, Chinese Presidents hold bilateral talks in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held bilateral talks in Beijing.

Kazakh President congratulated Chinese people on the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the election of Beijing as the capital of Winter Olympics. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Beijing will be the only city in the world to host Summer and Winter Olympic Games. In turn, President of China Xi Jinping informed that the two heads of states will sign a Joint Declaration on a new stage of comprehensive strategic partnership. Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.