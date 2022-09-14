EN
    16:00, 14 September 2022

    Kazakh, Chinese Presidents meet at Akorda

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping held a meeting in narrow format.

    The two Presidents are expected to discuss the strengthening of multilateral Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership. Following the talks, the singing of a number of bilateral documents is due to take place.





    Photo: akorda.kz


