Kazakh-Chinese Subcommittee for Energy Cooperation held 10th meeting in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On April 5, Beijing hosted the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Subcommittee for Energy Cooperation of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides reviwed the results of implementation of the decisions adopted at the 9th meeting of the Subcommittee.





The meeting discussed state and prospects of interaction in oil and gas, nuclear energy, atomic industry as well as cooperation in electric power, renewable energy.



The issue of implementation of joint projects was discussed too.







Officials of the Ministry of Energy, JSC NC KazTransGas, JSC Kazatomprom and Embassy of Kazakhstan in China participated in the event.



Chinese side was represented by the officials of the State Administration for Energy of China, Development Bank of China and public and private energy companies.



The sides pointed out a high level of the bilateral cooperation in energy and expressed confidence in successful implementation of joint energy projects.







The meeting ended with signing a protocol.