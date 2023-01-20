Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover hits historic high

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached $31.2bn in 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh embassy in China.

A 23.6% increase in Kazakh-Chinese mutual trade was possible thanks to a 133.7% growth in Kazakh exports of agricultural products, 58% rise in exports of raw energy products, and 25.2% increase in chemicals exports, according to the China’s foreign trade statistics issued by the country’s General Customs Administration.

Kazakhstan imported 45% more plastics and rubber, 23.4% more textile and textile items, and 21.4% more machinery and equipment from China last year.

China has been among major trade partners of Kazakhstan over the years, while Kazakhstan is China’s major trade partner in Central Asia.

Given the upward trend in mutual trade the countries are on the path towards achieving the agreement signed by the two countries’ Heads of State on increasing trade turnover to up to $35bn by 2030 earlier than planned.