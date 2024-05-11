EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 11 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh citizen charged with murder in London

    London police
    Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

    Baimolda Beibit, a 37-year-old Kazakh citizen, was detained by the British police on suspicion of committing murder, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from London.

    He was charged with murder on Tuesday, May 7, according to London police. On Wednesday, May 8, he made his appearance at Thames Magistrates' Court.

    This follows the discovery of a 42-year-old man with what appeared to be fatal stab wounds at an address in a London borough at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday.

    “Beibit and a 33-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Beibit has been charged with the above. The 33-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries,” London police said.

    Baimolda Beibit was born on December 30, 1986 and arrived in the UK from Kazakhstan in May 2023 on a seasonal work visa lasting 6 months, according to Kazinform sources.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UK Incidents Police
    Diana Bizhanova
    Author
    Diana Bizhanova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!