Kazakh citizen charged with murder in London

Baimolda Beibit, a 37-year-old Kazakh citizen, was detained by the British police on suspicion of committing murder, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from London.

He was charged with murder on Tuesday, May 7, according to London police. On Wednesday, May 8, he made his appearance at Thames Magistrates' Court.

This follows the discovery of a 42-year-old man with what appeared to be fatal stab wounds at an address in a London borough at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday.

“Beibit and a 33-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Beibit has been charged with the above. The 33-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries,” London police said.

Baimolda Beibit was born on December 30, 1986 and arrived in the UK from Kazakhstan in May 2023 on a seasonal work visa lasting 6 months, according to Kazinform sources.