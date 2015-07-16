EN
    15:41, 16 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh citizen detained on Chinese border for undeclared hard currency

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Officers of "Korgas" border guard have detained a citizen of Kazakhstan for undeclared hard currency illegal foreign currency, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Frontier Service under the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Border guards have seized undeclared large sum of money - 7 million tenge. The man has been transferred to "Altynkol" customs post. The detainee faces administrative responsibility.

