Kazakh city of Almaty launches traveler singles tickets

The Kazakh city of Almaty has started sales of traveler singles tickets Almaty Pass, offering access to the city’s main attractions and excursions, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The city’s administration office said that Almaty Pass could save travelers 63% of their spending while visiting the tourist attractions at once. For example, the sales of traveler singles tickets Almaty Pass start at the price of 9,990 tenge, while visiting the attractions separately could cost the traveler 27,300 tenge.

The Almaty Pass provide access to the city’s main attractions such as the Kok-Tobe cableway, the Ferris Wheel and the Fast Coaster in the Kok-Tobe park, Happy Eye Ferris Wheel within the MEGA Alma-Ata shapping mall, Almaty Zoo, Kasteev Museum of Arts, Shymbulak cableway from Medeu to Shymbulak, the Botanic Garden, as well as a sightseeing tour on the Nur Bus double-decker bus-convertible along the city’s interesting routes, the press service informed.

Traveler singles tickets Almaty Pass are available on the website almaty.citypass.kz. Once bought, a traveler is handed with a voucher with a QR-code to be shown at cash desks. The QR-code is valid for 24 or 72 hours since the visit of the first attraction.