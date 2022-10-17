Kazakh civil aviation committee and iPADIS sign memo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh civil aviation committee and iPADIS, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), signed a memo, the committee’s press service reports.

The memo is purposed to lay the groundwork for cooperation in issues of concern for civil aviation and improving coordination of efforts.

The sides agreed to establish close cooperation in flight safety, navigational potential, aviation safety and simplification of procedures, economic development of airline service and environmental protection, promotion of aviation, sustainability, innovations, building potential and social responsibility.





Photo:caa_kaz











