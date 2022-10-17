EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 17 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh civil aviation committee and iPADIS sign memo

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh civil aviation committee and iPADIS, an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), signed a memo, the committee’s press service reports.

    The memo is purposed to lay the groundwork for cooperation in issues of concern for civil aviation and improving coordination of efforts.

    The sides agreed to establish close cooperation in flight safety, navigational potential, aviation safety and simplification of procedures, economic development of airline service and environmental protection, promotion of aviation, sustainability, innovations, building potential and social responsibility.



    Photo:caa_kaz




    Tags:
    Foreign policy Transport Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!