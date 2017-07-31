EN
    18:01, 31 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh claims Gold at Jiu-Jitsu World League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athlete Mukhamediyar Kudaykulov became the world champion at the Jiu-Jitsu World League tournament in USA, Almaty Sports Hub reports.

    Muhamediyar competed in up to 72 kg yellow belts.

    On July 15 he won silver at Arlan Grip Selection Kids tournament in Almaty.

    Jiu-Jitsu in Kazakhstan is developing rapidly and its young athletes represent the country on international arenas.

    Jitsers of Almaty's Kazakhstan Top Team, both adults and children actively participate in competitions not only in the country but abroad.

     

