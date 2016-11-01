Kazakh classic concert to mark 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On the 19th of November, London will host the Kazakh Classic Concert, in association with the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom, «Kazakh Gala Limited» and «Eurasian Group» companies, to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The concert will be held at Guildhall at 18:30 p.m. local time.



At the core of the unparalleled programme of the classic music concert are the world-famous violin player, Professor Aiman Mussakhajayeva, and the Eurasian Symphony Orchestra of the Kazakh National University of Arts conducted by world-famous Aidar Torybaev. The works of great classical composers, such as Franz Schubert, Aram Khachaturian will be showcased at the concert, as well as solo showpieces of Aiman Mussakhajayeva.



In addition, the ensemble of dombra players "Shabyt", the ensemble of violinists "Aygolek" and the ensemble of Kazakh folk instruments "Korkyt-Ata" will perform in front of the audience.



The evening promises to be fascinating and will demonstrate fusion of Asia and Europe cultures.



Eurasian Symphony Orchestra was founded in 2008 and performs in the best concert halls of many countries. Orchestra's famous tours got a great success in Austria, Spain, France, Italy and many other countries.



Aiman Mussakhajayeva is one of the greatest musicians of modern times. She graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and for lots of her achievements has been included in the World Honorary List of "2000 Outstanding Musicians of the Twentieth Century".



She also became the laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in literature, art, architecture; the laureate of the Independent Maecenas Award of Kazakhstan "Platinum Tarlan" and the holder of the honorary title of UNESCO "Artist for Peace". The violin player actively cooperates with such famous musicians as Mikhail Kogan, Pavel Gigilov, Vladimir Spivakov, as well as works with leading сhamber orchestras and symphony orchestras of the world.